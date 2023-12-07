State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

