Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 57.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.