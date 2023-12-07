Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$48.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUS. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.64.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$41.21 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$27.45 and a 1-year high of C$41.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.33.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.9027081 EPS for the current year.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

