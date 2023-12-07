Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PH. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $434.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day moving average is $393.20. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $443.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

