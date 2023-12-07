StockNews.com Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Hold

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Baxter International stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after buying an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

