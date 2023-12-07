StockNews.com Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

About H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

