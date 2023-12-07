StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

