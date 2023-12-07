StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
