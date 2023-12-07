StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PCTEL by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

