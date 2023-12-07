StockNews.com Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.23.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.