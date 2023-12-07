StockNews.com Upgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Buy

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaman Stock Performance

KAMN stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $612.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

