StockNews.com Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Buy

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.30.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryanair by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.