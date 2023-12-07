Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 527,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $16,174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $15,287,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

