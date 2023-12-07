Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.83 ($3.00).
SYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.42) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Synthomer Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,367.44). In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,367.44). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £14,000 ($17,683.47). 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Synthomer
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
