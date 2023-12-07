Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

