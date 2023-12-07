TD Cowen Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $150.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.43.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $9,467,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

