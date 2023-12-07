TD Cowen Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $115.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

NVO opened at $97.60 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $437.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 322.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 116.3% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 144.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

