Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
Shares of TISI opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.77.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
