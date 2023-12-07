Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

About Team

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.