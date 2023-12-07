Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $102.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

