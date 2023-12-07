TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

TELUS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 138.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

TELUS stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

