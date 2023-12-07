Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 128.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

