Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

