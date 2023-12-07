The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

