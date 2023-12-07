The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $68.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

