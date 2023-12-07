The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Andersons were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

