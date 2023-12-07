The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 148,306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 455.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

