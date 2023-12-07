The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $218.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.