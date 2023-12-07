The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $188.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,817. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

