The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 954 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at $683,033,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

SWX opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

