The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

PNC stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

