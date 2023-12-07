The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $108.95 Average PT from Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $91.51 on Friday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

