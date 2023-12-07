The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the entertainment giant on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

