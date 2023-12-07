Tina Cessna Sells 20,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,877.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Tina Cessna sold 1,673 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Tina Cessna sold 1,287 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $8,339.76.

Backblaze Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.03. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 64.75% and a negative return on equity of 98.59%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

