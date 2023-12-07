Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $20.71 Average PT from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE TOST opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

