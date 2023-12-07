Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) & UGI (NYSE:UGI) Head to Head Contrast

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for UGI and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get UGI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 1 1 1 0 2.00 Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. 0 1 0 0 2.00

UGI currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.08%. Given UGI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UGI is more favorable than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd..

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $8.93 billion 0.53 -$1.50 billion ($7.18) -3.15 Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $197.62 0.06

This table compares UGI and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UGI. UGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI -16.82% 13.25% 3.82% Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UGI pays out -20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UGI has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. UGI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

UGI beats Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business. In addition, the company provides district heating and cooling, and energy services; and develops LNG terminals and pipes. Further, it engages in the real estate development activities; and leasing and management of land and buildings. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Gas Company and changed its name to Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. in July 1893. The company was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.