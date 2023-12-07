TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $59.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after buying an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

