TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $59.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after buying an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

