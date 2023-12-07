TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.8 %

TTE stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

