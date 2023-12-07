TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TransAlta by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,035,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,319,000 after buying an additional 971,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,677,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 926,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.49%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

