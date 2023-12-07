Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Trex has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.