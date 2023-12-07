Trexquant Investment LP Sells 23,330 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $869.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.12. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

