Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $20.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.7 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.