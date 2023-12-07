Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.8 %

LON EBOX opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of £250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.22. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 43.55 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.92).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.