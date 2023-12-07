Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,946 shares of company stock worth $1,676,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

