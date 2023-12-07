UBS Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $158.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $125.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.36 on Monday. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

