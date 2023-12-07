UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

UMBF stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 646.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after acquiring an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

