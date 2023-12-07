United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.08.

NYSE URI opened at $476.44 on Monday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $505.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

