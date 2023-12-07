Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.80. 1,587,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,864,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Specifically, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.