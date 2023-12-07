Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

