Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Vecima Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Knowles shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Knowles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vecima Networks and Knowles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A $1.04 11.43 Knowles $764.70 million 1.88 -$430.10 million ($2.01) -7.91

Analyst Recommendations

Vecima Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Knowles. Knowles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vecima Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vecima Networks and Knowles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vecima Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Knowles has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Knowles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Knowles is more favorable than Vecima Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Vecima Networks and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A Knowles -26.54% 5.33% 4.45%

Summary

Knowles beats Vecima Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc. engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services. Its principal products include Terrace and TerraceQAM, which are designed to meet the needs of the business services verticals, such as multi- dwelling unit, hotels, motels, and resorts; and Entra distributed access architecture platform comprising EntraPHY, EntraMAC, EntraOptical, EntraControl, and EntraVideo that addresses the network migration to a distributed access architecture. The Content Delivery and Storage segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on ingesting, producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video on demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet under the MediaScale brand. The Telematics segment provides information and analytics for fleet managers to manage their mobile and fixed assets under the Contigo and Nero Global Tracking brands. The company also offers optical access nodes, Terrace QAM, Terrace TC600E, Terrace IQ, Entra FPXT-B, Enra access code, Entra access controller, Entra access switch, Entra Remote PHY Monitor, Entra Video QAM Manager, MediaScale Origin, MediaScale storage, and MediaScale transcode. In addition, it provides engineering and consultation services; lifecycle program management; installation and commission; training and certification; workforce optimization; and operations and customer support services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Vecima Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products, electromagnetic interference filters, and RF filtering solutions that are used in applications, such as defense, medtech, and electric vehicle, as well as for communications applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications that serve the audio, hearing health, and True Wireless Stereo markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serves the ear, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through sales representatives and distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

