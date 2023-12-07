Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Veralto stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

