Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 46.14 Per Share

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Victrex Stock Performance

VCT opened at GBX 1,411.70 ($17.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,435.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,470.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,282 ($16.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.67).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($17.85) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,543.01). 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

